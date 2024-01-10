Sign up
Previous
10 / 365
Nigeria Nostalgia
A carved head from childhood days in Nigeria, still with its partner on my chest of drawers. It is set against an AI-generated 'fabric' background as an experiment.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Ruth Bourne
@roobee
Hi from Worcestershire, England. I've done 3 or 4 365s over the years and thought this time I'd have a go at a year of...
Photo Details
Album
365
head
carving
nigerian
african
ai
composite
