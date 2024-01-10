Previous
Nigeria Nostalgia by roobee
Nigeria Nostalgia

A carved head from childhood days in Nigeria, still with its partner on my chest of drawers. It is set against an AI-generated 'fabric' background as an experiment.
10th January 2024

Ruth Bourne

Hi from Worcestershire, England.
Photo Details

