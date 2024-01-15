Previous
Spirit of Place: Bridge by roobee
15 / 365

Spirit of Place: Bridge

A beautiful, if cold day. Grabbed a half-hour for some sun.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Ruth Bourne

@roobee
Hi from Worcestershire, England. I've done 3 or 4 365s over the years and thought this time I'd have a go at a year of...
4% complete

View this month

Photo Details

