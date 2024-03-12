Previous
Time past by roobee
Time past

This little rose was pressed by my mum almost 40 years ago...
12th March 2024

Ruth Bourne

@roobee
Hi from Worcestershire, England. I've done 3 or 4 365s over the years and thought this time I'd have a go at a year of...
Madeleine Pennock
Very pleasing, Ruth! You know I love decaying flowers and this one is just up my street!
March 12th, 2024  
