La Fête du n'oeuf, Saint Antonin-Noble-Val

One of a little batch of old snaps from 2008 I decided to re-work for a collage today. I thought I'd allow myself to count one as today's photo - even if he is invisible!

As Easter's nearly here, there may be more...



The oversize eggs at the fête (which ran for a few years) were worked up in all sorts of ways, some more artistic than others, some just great fun, and all on show in the town.