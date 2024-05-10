Previous
Small red damsel by roobee
129 / 365

Small red damsel

Garden pond. Loads of dragons and damsels came to greet Rebecca who came for lunch and was well entertained.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Ruth Bourne

@roobee
Hi from Worcestershire, England.
35% complete

