130 / 365
Poolside chat
Just having apéros in the garden after tidying up and a spring-clean of the pond when froggie friend swam over & hung around for ages. Perhaps he appreciated the weed clearance!
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Ruth Bourne
@roobee
Hi from Worcestershire, England. I've done 3 or 4 365s over the years and thought this time I'd have a go at a year of...
