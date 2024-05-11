Previous
Poolside chat by roobee
130 / 365

Poolside chat

Just having apéros in the garden after tidying up and a spring-clean of the pond when froggie friend swam over & hung around for ages. Perhaps he appreciated the weed clearance!
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Ruth Bourne

@roobee
Photo Details

