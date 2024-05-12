Previous
Sure & Stedfast by roobee
Sure & Stedfast

My dad's Boys' Brigade badge (he was an officer). I came across it again today and thought I'd give it an outing.
12th May 2024

Ruth Bourne

@roobee
Hi from Worcestershire, England. I've done 3 or 4 365s over the years and thought this time I'd have a go at a year of...
