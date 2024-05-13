Previous
Dark Lane by roobee
Dark Lane

A not-so-apt name on a bright morning. We were visiting my bookbinding tutor to collect a copy of Gormenghast (trilogy) I asked her to bind as a gift for my husband to mark our ruby wedding. He was thrilled with it.
