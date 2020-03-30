Previous
"Fernweh" by rosemaariee
11 / 365

"Fernweh"

missing the mountains today, so i thought it would be fun to capture a few things i usually take with me on my adventures.
(iso was a little higher that it should have been, but i'll get it right next time.)
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Rose Marie

@rosemaariee
Just a Northern Cali girl with a love of capturing the aesthetic. (p.s there's no way i'm posting every day)
3% complete

