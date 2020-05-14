Previous
Millville w/ Barbara Angelina by rosemaariee
31 / 365

Millville w/ Barbara Angelina

playing with focal lengths today. realized i have been taking all my portrait shots with the 135mm and i figured i should finally switch things up.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Rose Marie

