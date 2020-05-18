Previous
Street Strums by rosemaariee
34 / 365

Street Strums

had a friend come to visit before he skipped town for the summer. he entertained my brother and i (and probably the entire neighborhood too) with his music. felt like a good moment capture.
Rose Marie

