Previous
Utah beach, Normandy by rosemaryb
3 / 365

Utah beach, Normandy

Visited Utah beach Normandy today, sombre thoughts.....
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Rosemary

@rosemaryb
Was a Wedding Photographer, from age 19 to early 30s, late 70s- 1991 ish, long before digital!! Spent many years since just doing "point and...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Beautiful framing
September 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise