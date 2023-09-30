Previous
River walk by rosemaryb
4 / 365

River walk

River walk into Bayeux from campsite. Forgot my camera again, so this is taken on my camera phone🙃. Must get more organised!
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Rosemary

@rosemaryb
Was a Wedding Photographer, from age 19 to early 30s, late 70s- 1991 ish, long before digital!! Spent many years since just doing "point and...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Betsey really wants to be with you
September 30th, 2023  
Rosemary
@30pics4jackiesdiamond ha ha!! Yes, she doesn't like us separated!
September 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise