River walk
River walk into Bayeux from campsite. Forgot my camera again, so this is taken on my camera phone🙃. Must get more organised!
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Rosemary
@rosemaryb
Was a Wedding Photographer, from age 19 to early 30s, late 70s- 1991 ish, long before digital!! Spent many years since just doing "point and...
JackieR
ace
Betsey really wants to be with you
September 30th, 2023
Rosemary
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
ha ha!! Yes, she doesn't like us separated!
September 30th, 2023
