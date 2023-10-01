Previous
Next
D-Day heroes by rosemaryb
5 / 365

D-Day heroes

We visited Arromanches, Normandy, France and saw this artist's work on a wall on the way into the carpark. What a wonderful way to show respect.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Rosemary

@rosemaryb
Was a Wedding Photographer, from age 19 to early 30s, late 70s- 1991 ish, long before digital!! Spent many years since just doing "point and...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise