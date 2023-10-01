Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
5 / 365
D-Day heroes
We visited Arromanches, Normandy, France and saw this artist's work on a wall on the way into the carpark. What a wonderful way to show respect.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosemary
@rosemaryb
Was a Wedding Photographer, from age 19 to early 30s, late 70s- 1991 ish, long before digital!! Spent many years since just doing "point and...
6
photos
1
followers
3
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DSLR-A200
Taken
30th October 2023 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close