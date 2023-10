Egret photobombed?

Walking around a beautiful lake near Rennes, France, when I spotted an Egret and poised with my camera, I waited to catch a good shot. Quite a few ducks kept swimming past, and with the lens I had, this was the closest I could get. I took a few but loved this one because of the way the Egret cocked its head at the duck as if to say indignantly, "Do you mind?, I'm having my photo taken!?"