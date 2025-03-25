Summer in Spring by rosemaryhouse2
Summer in Spring

A miraculous early summer's day in White Rock British Columbia. East Beach, at the Rock itself, just beyond the Pier, and Mount St Helens in the background. My first day.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Rosemary

@rosemaryhouse2
