Magnolias on a grey day. by rosemaryhouse2
Magnolias on a grey day.

A huge magnolia tree on the hillside looking over Boundary Bay. It's a little bit of a cliché but so damn pretty. Again with the Fuji XT30 and 15-45 lens.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Rosemary

@rosemaryhouse2
