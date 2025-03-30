Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
6 / 365
Sunday afternoon
Places to go, things to do. A couple of meetings. Too bad about the young fellow stuck in the fence back there. Spring in Langley BC.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosemary House
ace
@rosemaryhouse2
Hi I'm Rosemary, I'm a Canadian writer and filmmaker, and an enthusiastic amateur photographer, seamstress, gardener....... I bought a little Ricoh while in Paris...
7
photos
3
followers
11
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
Latest from all albums
1
2
3
4
5
6
1
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
30th March 2025 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close