Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
9 / 365
Fierce
This tree is so tall just like the eagles like and I was thrilled to get the head as sharp as this even with telephoto. Nesting season is over. Is this an elder or a newcomer? Regardless. They are huge!
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosemary House
ace
@rosemaryhouse2
Hi I'm Rosemary, I'm a Canadian writer and filmmaker, and an enthusiastic amateur photographer, seamstress, gardener....... I bought a little Ricoh while in Paris...
13
photos
5
followers
13
following
2% complete
View this month »
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Latest from all albums
6
1
2
7
3
8
4
9
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
2nd April 2025 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close