Refractions by rosemaryhouse2
17 / 365

Refractions

The sun that is pouring into my west facing windows is reflected on the hospital walls across the street,
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Rosemary House

Hi I'm Rosemary, I'm a Canadian writer and filmmaker, and an enthusiastic amateur photographer, seamstress, gardener....... I bought a little Ricoh while in Paris...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Intriguing patterns
April 11th, 2025  
