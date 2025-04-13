Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
20 / 365
Daphne in April
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosemary House
ace
@rosemaryhouse2
Hi I'm Rosemary, I'm a Canadian writer and filmmaker, and an enthusiastic amateur photographer, seamstress, gardener....... I bought a little Ricoh while in Paris...
33
photos
9
followers
20
following
5% complete
View this month »
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Latest from all albums
16
11
17
12
18
13
19
20
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
13th April 2025 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
She has a beautiful smile but never a good idea to chop people's legs off and then have lots of space above her head. No idea what the story is of the child's head on the right of the picture but it looks quite creepy
April 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close