First Bloom by rosemaryhouse2
31 / 365

First Bloom

Clematis spectacularis
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Rosemary House

ace
@rosemaryhouse2
Hi I'm Rosemary, I'm a Canadian writer and filmmaker, and an enthusiastic amateur photographer, seamstress, gardener....... I bought a little Ricoh while in Paris...
Babs ace
Nice shot. The parrot looks a bit glum.
May 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very pretty
May 12th, 2025  
