Previous
Pansies, that's for thoughts by rosemaryhouse2
38 / 365

Pansies, that's for thoughts

Shakespeare, Hamlet
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Rosemary House

ace
@rosemaryhouse2
Hi I'm Rosemary, I'm a Canadian writer and filmmaker, and an enthusiastic amateur photographer, seamstress, gardener....... I bought a little Ricoh while in Paris...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
I really like the two contrasting but muted colours
May 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact