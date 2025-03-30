Evergreen Azalea by rosemaryhouse2
Evergreen Azalea

My first photo for my flowery album. It is the ultimate in Lazy Photographer schtick. Out the car window, from the driver's side yet. Excited to begin posting a flower a day at this marvellous time of year.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Rosemary House

Hi I'm Rosemary, I'm a Canadian writer and filmmaker, and an enthusiastic amateur photographer, seamstress, gardener....... I bought a little Ricoh while in Paris...
Very pretty
Very pretty
March 31st, 2025  
