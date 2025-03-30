Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
1 / 365
Evergreen Azalea
My first photo for my flowery album. It is the ultimate in Lazy Photographer schtick. Out the car window, from the driver's side yet. Excited to begin posting a flower a day at this marvellous time of year.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosemary House
ace
@rosemaryhouse2
Hi I'm Rosemary, I'm a Canadian writer and filmmaker, and an enthusiastic amateur photographer, seamstress, gardener....... I bought a little Ricoh while in Paris...
6
photos
3
followers
11
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
Latest from all albums
1
2
3
4
5
1
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Flowery
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
30th March 2025 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very pretty
March 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close