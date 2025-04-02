Previous
Ranunculus by rosemaryhouse2
Ranunculus

They are everywhere now - their season has arrived. Picked them from the balcony garden.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Rosemary House

@rosemaryhouse2
Hi I'm Rosemary, I'm a Canadian writer and filmmaker, and an enthusiastic amateur photographer, seamstress, gardener....... I bought a little Ricoh while in Paris...
