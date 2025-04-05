Sign up
Previous
7 / 365
Freesia
Lush life growing daily - the freesia is now coming up against the cherry blossom for peak bloom.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
Rosemary House
ace
@rosemaryhouse2
Hi I'm Rosemary, I'm a Canadian writer and filmmaker, and an enthusiastic amateur photographer, seamstress, gardener....... I bought a little Ricoh while in Paris...
