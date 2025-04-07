Previous
Muscari by rosemaryhouse2
9 / 365

Muscari

The delicate sweet light filled joy behind it is Spurge but the botanical name is much prettier euphorbia characias
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Rosemary House

@rosemaryhouse2
Hi I'm Rosemary, I'm a Canadian writer and filmmaker, and an enthusiastic amateur photographer, seamstress, gardener....... I bought a little Ricoh while in Paris...
