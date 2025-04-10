Previous
Dainty Violas by rosemaryhouse2
11 / 365

Dainty Violas

10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Rosemary House

ace
@rosemaryhouse2
Hi I'm Rosemary, I'm a Canadian writer and filmmaker, and an enthusiastic amateur photographer, seamstress, gardener....... I bought a little Ricoh while in Paris...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Charming and beautiful
April 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact