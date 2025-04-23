Previous
The Iceland Poppy by rosemaryhouse2
16 / 365

The Iceland Poppy

This darling there for me when I got back home. Thank you to all of my sweet balcony plants.
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Rosemary House

ace
@rosemaryhouse2
Hi I'm Rosemary, I'm a Canadian writer and filmmaker, and an enthusiastic amateur photographer, seamstress, gardener....... I bought a little Ricoh while in Paris...
