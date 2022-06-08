Previous
A lucky find! by rosemarykane
11 / 365

A lucky find!

I thought the bluebells were all gone, but then I found one or two stragglers nestled among the sea grass. One final chance to drink in that amazing blue and inhale that distinctive delicate fragrance. A lucky find indeed.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Rosemary Kane

@rosemarykane
