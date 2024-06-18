Sign up
1 / 365
DSC08647
Whilst walking through the woodland of Brook in Surrey, I found a whole area absolutely full of foxgloves!
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
0
0
Greg
@rosetinteddigital
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
flowers
,
woods
,
floral
,
surrey
,
foxglove
