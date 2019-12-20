Previous
Spalted Beech wood by rosie00
Spalted Beech wood

Spalting creates an interesting effect on timber. Fungi grows on dead or fallen trees and the black lines are where the fungi creates barriers to stop other fungi from colonising the wood.
20th December 2019

