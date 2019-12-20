Sign up
Photo 591
Spalted Beech wood
Spalting creates an interesting effect on timber. Fungi grows on dead or fallen trees and the black lines are where the fungi creates barriers to stop other fungi from colonising the wood.
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
Lesley
ace
@rosie00
I started this project in May 2018 and wondered whether I would be able to complete a year but I am delighted that I have...
600
photos
19
followers
12
following
163% complete
590
591
592
593
594
595
596
597
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
14th December 2019 10:15am
Tags
pattern
,
abstract
,
wood
,
beech
,
spalting
