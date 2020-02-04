Sign up
Photo 611
Escape..
This poor little hamster caught my eye walking through a pet department, it was quivering with frustration trying to get out!
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
1
0
Lesley
ace
@rosie00
I started this project in May 2018 and wondered whether I would be able to complete a year but I am delighted that I have...
619
photos
25
followers
12
following
168% complete
609
610
611
612
613
614
615
616
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
4th February 2020 3:11pm
Tags
cage
,
rodent
,
hamster
Rob Z
ace
Aww - the poor little guy - those little feet are just heart breaking.
February 9th, 2020
