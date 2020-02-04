Previous
Escape.. by rosie00
Photo 611

Escape..

This poor little hamster caught my eye walking through a pet department, it was quivering with frustration trying to get out!
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Lesley

ace
@rosie00
I started this project in May 2018 and wondered whether I would be able to complete a year but I am delighted that I have...
168% complete

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Aww - the poor little guy - those little feet are just heart breaking.
February 9th, 2020  
