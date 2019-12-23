Previous
A Cup of City by rosiekerr
Photo 1780

A Cup of City

My oldest is back from NYC for the holidays, so here is a little creation to commemorate. I followed a tutorial for this one (surprise!). ;)

I can post it, if anyone is interested. However, be warned, one needs to be at least moderately familiar with the pen tool. Plus, one needs to locate their own coffee cup.

It was a relaxing respite from the "busy" of the holiday season.

Hope everyone is doing well. Thanks for visiting, as always.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Rosie Kerr

@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Wylie ace
beautifully done,very clever aren't you! Have a lovely Christmas, fav.
December 24th, 2019  
