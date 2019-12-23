A Cup of City

My oldest is back from NYC for the holidays, so here is a little creation to commemorate. I followed a tutorial for this one (surprise!). ;)



I can post it, if anyone is interested. However, be warned, one needs to be at least moderately familiar with the pen tool. Plus, one needs to locate their own coffee cup.



It was a relaxing respite from the "busy" of the holiday season.



Hope everyone is doing well. Thanks for visiting, as always.