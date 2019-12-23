Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1780
A Cup of City
My oldest is back from NYC for the holidays, so here is a little creation to commemorate. I followed a tutorial for this one (surprise!). ;)
I can post it, if anyone is interested. However, be warned, one needs to be at least moderately familiar with the pen tool. Plus, one needs to locate their own coffee cup.
It was a relaxing respite from the "busy" of the holiday season.
Hope everyone is doing well. Thanks for visiting, as always.
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
1948
photos
271
followers
66
following
487% complete
View this month »
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nyc
,
photoshop
,
composite
,
made in my kitchen
Wylie
ace
beautifully done,very clever aren't you! Have a lovely Christmas, fav.
December 24th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close