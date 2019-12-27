Sign up
Photo 1783
Beholding St. Nick
My relationship with Christmas is somewhat complex, but here is an electric Santa in a snow globe to fill out the season. Almost time to unplug him and send him back up to the attic for another year. :)
Here is the tutorial, but the snow globe idea is mine:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vkU4xAts35k
Thanks for visiting, always appreciated.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Tags
christmas
,
photoshop
,
holiday
,
santa
,
composite
