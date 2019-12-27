Previous
Beholding St. Nick by rosiekerr
Beholding St. Nick

My relationship with Christmas is somewhat complex, but here is an electric Santa in a snow globe to fill out the season. Almost time to unplug him and send him back up to the attic for another year. :)

Here is the tutorial, but the snow globe idea is mine: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vkU4xAts35k

Thanks for visiting, always appreciated.

Rosie Kerr

10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
