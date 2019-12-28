Previous
Dressed for the Season by rosiekerr
Photo 1784

Dressed for the Season

What else to do with holiday ornaments but give them a glamour shot before they go back in the box until next season?

I do like this jaunty fellow. He never seems to mind that he only has a few days of freedom each year. :)

Thanks for stopping by, as always.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Rosie Kerr

Jane Pittenger ace
No family here this year so it’s the first year in 15 without tree, decorations, stockings, presents....sigh
December 29th, 2019  
Taffy ace
Aw...quite glamorous.
December 29th, 2019  
