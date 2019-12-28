Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1784
Dressed for the Season
What else to do with holiday ornaments but give them a glamour shot before they go back in the box until next season?
I do like this jaunty fellow. He never seems to mind that he only has a few days of freedom each year. :)
Thanks for stopping by, as always.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
2
3
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
1952
photos
270
followers
66
following
488% complete
View this month »
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
28th December 2019 9:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
holiday
,
ornament
,
decoration
Jane Pittenger
ace
No family here this year so it’s the first year in 15 without tree, decorations, stockings, presents....sigh
December 29th, 2019
Taffy
ace
Aw...quite glamorous.
December 29th, 2019
