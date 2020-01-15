Previous
Next
Lift Up Your Light by rosiekerr
Photo 1788

Lift Up Your Light

I can create more than I can see, right now.

I can post the link for the tutorial, if you are interested, but it was a starting point.

“Her imagination was by habit ridiculously active; when the door was not open it jumped out the window.”
― Henry James

Don't forget to think about participating in the current composite challenge!

http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43036/composite-24-time

Thanks for visiting, as always.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
489% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise