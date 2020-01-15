Sign up
Photo 1788
Lift Up Your Light
I can create more than I can see, right now.
I can post the link for the tutorial, if you are interested, but it was a starting point.
“Her imagination was by habit ridiculously active; when the door was not open it jumped out the window.”
― Henry James
Don't forget to think about participating in the current composite challenge!
http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43036/composite-24-time
Thanks for visiting, as always.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
1956
photos
273
followers
66
following
Tags
moon
photoshop
fantasy
composite
made in my kitchen
