Photo 1805
Encouraging Words
I saw this street sign today, sticking up outside someone's house. It cheered me up, so here you go.
I guess this qualifies for a man-made structure.
Flash of Red, 2020, day 9.
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante.
1973
photos
277
followers
65
following
494% complete
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
9th February 2020 5:24pm
Tags
sign
,
street
,
urban
,
bw
,
black & white
,
for2020
