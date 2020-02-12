Previous
Mr. Whippy by rosiekerr
Photo 1808

Mr. Whippy

Spotted on Chincoteague Island, Virginia, Usually famous for the 4th of July wild pony swim, we found this delightful slice of Americana here.

I just loved the name. So very evocative.

Flash of Red, 2020, day 12.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Rosie Kerr

Photo Details

Barb ace
I love everything about this b&w photo...the clouds, the sign...lots of different textures and details! Fav
February 13th, 2020  
