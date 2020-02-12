Sign up
Photo 1808
Mr. Whippy
Spotted on Chincoteague Island, Virginia, Usually famous for the 4th of July wild pony swim, we found this delightful slice of Americana here.
I just loved the name. So very evocative.
Flash of Red, 2020, day 12.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
1976
photos
278
followers
65
following
495% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
12th February 2020 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
virginia
,
bw
,
black & white
,
for2020
Barb
ace
I love everything about this b&w photo...the clouds, the sign...lots of different textures and details! Fav
February 13th, 2020
