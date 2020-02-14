Previous
Next
Big Kiss by rosiekerr
Photo 1810

Big Kiss

We found a "lips" balloon in the grocery store today, so my extremely obliging and tolerant husband agreed to serve as a muse for my very juvenile creative vision.

Happy Valentine's Day greetings, from myself and my better half, to all the lovely souls on 365. :)

Flash of Red, 2020, day 14.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
495% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Just perfect for FoR!
February 15th, 2020  
Kim ace
Great choice for your flash of red! Kudos to hubby for helping!
February 15th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Very.shiny.lips!...Not.for.kissing.but.maybe.a.pinprick.would.create.a.bit.of.hilarity!
February 15th, 2020  
Kathy ace
You've got a keeper there, as if you didn't already know it. A fun photo.
February 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise