Photo 1810
Big Kiss
We found a "lips" balloon in the grocery store today, so my extremely obliging and tolerant husband agreed to serve as a muse for my very juvenile creative vision.
Happy Valentine's Day greetings, from myself and my better half, to all the lovely souls on 365. :)
Flash of Red, 2020, day 14.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
4
1
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
1978
photos
278
followers
65
following
495% complete
View this month »
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
14th February 2020 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
silly
,
lips
,
sc
,
valentine's day
,
selective color
,
for2020
Lou Ann
ace
Just perfect for FoR!
February 15th, 2020
Kim
ace
Great choice for your flash of red! Kudos to hubby for helping!
February 15th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Very.shiny.lips!...Not.for.kissing.but.maybe.a.pinprick.would.create.a.bit.of.hilarity!
February 15th, 2020
Kathy
ace
You've got a keeper there, as if you didn't already know it. A fun photo.
February 15th, 2020
