Discuss
Photo 1812
Pebbles for Thurgood
Here is Thurgood Marshall's grave in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
He was the US Supreme Court's first African American Justice. While a practicing attorney, he argued the famous case of "Brown v. Board of Education." He was a giant of his profession.
There are many tokens of esteem for him, as you can see.
Flash of Red, 2020, day 16.
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante.
1980
photos
278
followers
65
following
496% complete
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
16th February 2020 4:06pm
cemetery
bw
black & white
arlington
for2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Boy wish he’d lived longer!
February 17th, 2020
