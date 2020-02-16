Previous
Next
Pebbles for Thurgood by rosiekerr
Photo 1812

Pebbles for Thurgood

Here is Thurgood Marshall's grave in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.

He was the US Supreme Court's first African American Justice. While a practicing attorney, he argued the famous case of "Brown v. Board of Education." He was a giant of his profession.

There are many tokens of esteem for him, as you can see.

Flash of Red, 2020, day 16.
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Boy wish he’d lived longer!
February 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise