Previous
Next
Photo 1815
USS Wisconsin
Another from our recent visit to Norfolk, VA. Here is the USS Wisconsin, as seen from the side. Previous view was looking directly at her bow.
The Wisconsin served in WWII, Korea and in the Gulf War. She is huge, has certainly seen some history, and it was a delight to view her.
Flash of Red, 2020, day 19.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
5
6
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
1983
photos
276
followers
65
following
497% complete
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
14th February 2020 9:56am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
ship
,
history
,
navy
,
bw
,
wisconsin
,
black & white
,
for2020
Marnie
ace
Oh my goodness gracious me, that is just fantastic.
February 20th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
An easy fav, outstanding processing
February 20th, 2020
Adi
ace
wow!
February 20th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
Fabulous capture, most dramatic sky.
February 20th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
fabulous clouds, lovely B&W
February 20th, 2020
