Previous
Next
Let Me Out by rosiekerr
Photo 1816

Let Me Out

Work has kept me in this week, so here is a little creation to channel. :)

Short on inspiration and time.

Flash of Red, 2020, day 20.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
497% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cathy ace
Looks inspired to me... and a little eerie! :)
February 21st, 2020  
Kathy ace
Reminds me of that painting "The Scream." Very clever.
February 21st, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Potent emotion
February 21st, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
Love it
February 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise