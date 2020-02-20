Sign up
Photo 1816
Let Me Out
Work has kept me in this week, so here is a little creation to channel. :)
Short on inspiration and time.
Flash of Red, 2020, day 20.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
4
2
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante.
1984
photos
276
followers
65
following
497% complete
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
Tags
photoshop
,
hands
,
bw
,
black & white
,
trapped
,
made in my kitchen
,
for2020
Cathy
ace
Looks inspired to me... and a little eerie! :)
February 21st, 2020
Kathy
ace
Reminds me of that painting "The Scream." Very clever.
February 21st, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Potent emotion
February 21st, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
Love it
February 21st, 2020
