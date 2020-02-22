Previous
Light and Shadow by rosiekerr
Photo 1818

Light and Shadow

We are supposed to use light and shadow, high key and low key, for this last week of Flash of Red.

Here is a focus-stacked sea shell, from our Turks and Caicos trip last May. In real life, it is a gentle pink and white. It looks rather austere here, but the textures seem to show up well.

Flash of Red, 2020, day 22.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Photo Details

