Photo 1818
Light and Shadow
We are supposed to use light and shadow, high key and low key, for this last week of Flash of Red.
Here is a focus-stacked sea shell, from our Turks and Caicos trip last May. In real life, it is a gentle pink and white. It looks rather austere here, but the textures seem to show up well.
Flash of Red, 2020, day 22.
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
1986
photos
276
followers
65
following
498% complete
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
22nd February 2020 6:00pm
nature
,
shell
,
bw
,
black & white
,
for2020
