Photo 1824
Music Man
One more Mardi Gras mask.
Flash of Red, 2020, day 28.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
1992
photos
276
followers
65
following
499% complete
View this month »
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
27th February 2020 8:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mask
,
bw
,
mardi gras
,
black & white
,
low key
,
for2020
