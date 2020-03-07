Road Trip

The corona virus is on the move. My sincerest sympathies to those who are inconvenienced, worried, quarantined or ill from this thing, especially in China, Washington, Italy, New York and elsewhere.



It is making its way across the US and was confirmed in Missouri today. The idea of it driving a bus, with shades, seeing the sights and taking a road trip across Kansas at high speeds was just too much for me to pass up.



The computer-generated virus image is available on Unsplash.com, courtesy of the US Center for Disease Control (the CDC), who apparently contributes to Unsplash in its spare time (not much of that, these days). The scenery is from Unsplash. The tiny smiling "thumbs up," the bus and the Ray Bans are from cleanpng.com.



Thanks for visiting.