Under The Stars by rosiekerr
Photo 1830

Under The Stars

Wouldn't it be great to be outside, under the stars, on a summer night? :)

Made in my kitchen on Photoshop, again.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Rosie Kerr

10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Kristin ace
So creative - that moon looks like the supermoon of this morning!
March 10th, 2020  
Kim Capson ace
This is magical!
March 10th, 2020  
