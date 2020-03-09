Sign up
Photo 1830
Under The Stars
Wouldn't it be great to be outside, under the stars, on a summer night? :)
Made in my kitchen on Photoshop, again.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Photo Details
5
5
2
2
2
2
365
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photoshop
,
composite
,
blue hour
,
made in my kitchen
Kristin
ace
So creative - that moon looks like the supermoon of this morning!
March 10th, 2020
Kim Capson
ace
This is magical!
March 10th, 2020
