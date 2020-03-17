Previous
Next
Looking Through The Window by rosiekerr
Photo 1831

Looking Through The Window

There is a lot of anxiety and difficulty out there right now, but I hope this little creation is a calming influence for the moment.

Hope everyone is well.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
501% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise