Previous
Next
Easter Pig by rosiekerr
Photo 1835

Easter Pig

A charming lawn ornament, suitably decorated for the day.

I never thought I would say that I went to church through the magic of the internet, but it is indeed true. Strange days, indeed.

Happy Easter, to all who celebrate.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
502% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
What a great little crooked smile! Happy Easter to you!
PS -- I experienced a Passover seder via YouTube - very entertaining one called Saturday Night Passover. Amazing talent and a lot of fun.
April 13th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL-nice
April 13th, 2020  
Leslie ace
got to love a Butterfly Pig... happy Easter
April 13th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
A happy pig who will not be turned into bacon!
April 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise