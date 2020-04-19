Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1838
Spoons Together
My daughter came to visit for the weekend; it was a delightful time.
She has been doing some wood-burning on spoons (indoor art during the time of the virus), so here is a collection. I believe there are some stories behind some of them.
Hoping everyone is well.
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
1
0
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2006
photos
274
followers
64
following
503% complete
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
19th April 2020 11:25am
Tags
spoons
,
crafts
,
handmade
,
mundane
Graeme Stevens
ace
Those are awesome - particularly 2nd from the left (hare) and the far right.
April 20th, 2020
