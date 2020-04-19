Previous
Spoons Together by rosiekerr
Photo 1838

Spoons Together

My daughter came to visit for the weekend; it was a delightful time.

She has been doing some wood-burning on spoons (indoor art during the time of the virus), so here is a collection. I believe there are some stories behind some of them.

Hoping everyone is well.
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Rosie Kerr

Graeme Stevens ace
Those are awesome - particularly 2nd from the left (hare) and the far right.
April 20th, 2020  
